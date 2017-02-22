Twenty Cuban migrants were repatriated from Owen Roberts International Airport to Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday in a joint effort between the Department of Immigration and the prison service.

The group included two females and 18 males who had been housed at the Immigration Detention Center in George Town, according to a press release from the Immigration Department and the Prisons Service.

Fifty-one Cuban migrants, including 40 males and 11 females, remain at various facilities in the Cayman Islands.