The F.J. Harquail Cultural Centre, tucked in the midst of color-saturated trees and shining lakes, will be transformed on Feb. 25 from 4 p.m.-midnight for the fifth annual Red Sky at Night, a multidisciplinary, multicultural art fair.

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation promises an enchanting evening. The grounds are decorated in beautiful colors, and bright red fabric sails dance gracefully between the trees along the avenues of the Harquail Cultural grounds, which are lined with a variety of artists and craft vendors selling and displaying their work.

The festival showcases Cayman’s incredibly diverse talent. The night is filled with live music and performances on five stages, both indoors and outdoors, with everything from steel pan to fiddle and drums, to DJs, dance troupe performances and theater.

Crafts for all

There is something for everyone at Red Sky at Night, which features a children’s area with games and artfully inspired crafts, free to the public and sponsored by local businesses. The entertainment embraces established artists and Cayman’s young up-and-coming talent, from visual and performing artists.

This anchor event of the Cayman Islands’ national festival of the arts has historically also shone a spotlight on the country’s nonprofit arts and culture organizations, including the Cayman Islands National Museum, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, the Catboat Club, the Seafarers Association and the Visual Arts Society. Groups like the Astronomical Society are always particularly popular, with their special stargazing activities nestled along the lake-side.

Refreshments

The icing on the cake (quite literally) is Café Cayman, where a variety of culinary delicacies and vendors are showcased. There are traditional Caymanian delights like stewed conch and heavy cake, as well as Saucha Conscious Living, specializing in locally sourced, plant-based delicacies.

Red Sky at Night continues to support a range of activities across the arts. Creative arts and culture inspire us, bring us together and teach us about ourselves and the world around us. This annual event provides another outlet for expression and a venue to share and appreciate this talent.

Tickets to Red Sky at Night are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds from the event support Cayman National Cultural Foundation programming. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.artscayman.org or call 949-5477.