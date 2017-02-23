UPDATED: Would-be armored vehicle robber charged with attempted murder

A George Town resident who allegedly opened fire on an armored vehicle driver during a robbery attempt is scheduled to appear in court today to face charges of attempted murder, wounding with intent, attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

Also on Tuesday, the RCIPS recovered a firearm and ammunition in connection with the investigation.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Crown Square Mall on Monday.

The security guard who was shot was taken to hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.