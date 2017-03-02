Man drowns near Rum Point

A 44-year-old man died in a drowning accident around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday near Rum Point, police reported.

Emergency responders attended the scene where three “distressed swimmers” were pulled onto the beach, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement.

CPR was performed on the man, who was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The group had been attending a party at a Rum Point residence, police said.

The man’s identity was not released Thursday as police were still contacting his relatives.