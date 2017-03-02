Stabbing sends man to hospital

A stabbing Wednesday afternoon on Shedden Road sent a man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

An altercation arose outside of The Office Lounge bar, resulting in the assault around 1:30 p.m., police said.

By the time police officers arrived, the victim had already been taken to the hospital in a private car, police said.

A 46-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of assault resulting in grievous bodily harm and remained in police custody Thursday.