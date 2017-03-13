A cyclist was hospitalized Monday morning with serious injuries following a collision with a fire service vehicle in West Bay.

According to a government statement on the crash: “An officer with the Cayman Islands Fire Service was the driver of the fire rescue vehicle that crashed into a utility pole. A cyclist was also involved in the incident.”

The truck driver, its passenger and the cyclist were taken to hospital. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the bicycle rider was in serious condition but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The two individuals in the truck were treated and released.

Police and emergency personnel closed off a section of Birch Tree Hill Road due to the crash, which occurred around 8:20 a.m.

According to Caribbean Utilities Company, the accident damaged the power pole on Stadium Drive near Ed Bush field in West Bay, knocking out power to nearly 250 customers. By midday Monday, only 85 customers were without power and the pole was in the process of being replaced.

CUC officials could not immediately get into the scene to fix the damage because of the police investigation.

The road was blocked to traffic to Apple Blossom Road, inclusive of Stadium Drive, according to a statement from Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.