Full legislature backs energy policy

Cayman Islands lawmakers unanimously voted to support the territory’s first energy policy Wednesday, noting the document recommends that 70 percent of the islands’ total electricity generation come from renewable energy sources by the year 2037.

“[The policy] can truly be described as a made-in-Cayman solution that is fit for purpose,” Planning Minister Kurt Tibbetts said.

Mr. Tibbetts asked all members of the assembly to take a symbolic vote to support the plan, which does not require the government to spend any money but which rather sets out aspirational goals to protect the local environment.

Assembly members voted 16-0 to back the document and its recommendations.

In addition to using a majority of renewable energy sources within the next 20 years, the policy also seeks to cut individual carbon dioxide emissions by more than two-thirds during that period.

Minister Tibbetts noted that Cayman is far away from any such use of renewable energy sources, stating that less than one percent of the energy used in the islands currently comes from renewable sources. He said that must change and soon.

“This report’s recommendations are critical to the economic growth of the Cayman Islands,” Minister Tibbetts said. “We can’t afford to allow it to become another document on the bookshelves.”