Lawsuit filed against company in construction worker’s death

A writ has been filed with the Grand Court claiming negligence and lack of due care led to the death of a Cayman Islands construction worker who was crushed beneath a concrete slab last spring.

The lawsuit was filed in mid-March by Ruby Hope Hedge, the wife of deceased construction manager Cecil George Hedge.

Ms. Hedge, who is a resident in Jamaica, alleges her husband of more than 30 years was killed because of negligence at a Beach Bay construction site on March 15, 2016.

Falling concrete beam

According to a description of the accident filed in court records: “[Mr. Hedge] was working beneath [a] concrete beam when … an employee of the [company – CI Precast] operated a crane, a part of which collided with one of the columns supporting the concrete beam. As a result, the concrete beam fell onto [Mr. Hedge] causing fatal injury.”

The accident occurred at a CI Precast construction site on Natures Circle in Bodden Town where construction crews were working on a new home, according to reports in the Cayman Compass at the time.

The writ alleges that the company “failed to take any or any adequate precautions for the safety of the deceased.” This “exposed the deceased to a risk of injury which they knew or ought to have known.”

The writ also names the company employee who was operating the crane which struck the concrete beam that was laid atop two concrete pillars at the site. The writ alleges the overhead beam had not been welded to the concrete pillars supporting it.

The lawsuit alleges the employee “failed to adequately control the crane.”

Mr. Hedge, according to the writ, was 63 at the time of his death and had intended to work until age 70. His wife had not worked in a decade and depended on her husband for financial and emotional support, the lawsuit claims.

Damages sought include monetary claims under the Cayman Islands Tort (Reform) Law, 1996.