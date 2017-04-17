During his working years, Minard Steve Foster made his mark on the Cayman Islands business sector, pioneering with his brother David such endeavors as the Cico Avis car rental agency and Foster’s Food Fair.

His great joy, however, was marlin fishing in Cayman Brac. On the wall of his Brac home hangs Mr. Foster’s premier fishing achievement: a 472-pound marlin, caught with the help of friends in 1982.

While leading the marlin onto his boat, Mr. Foster was pulled overboard the Brac Rebel and then lifted back to safety alongside the catch. The fishing boat’s name captured Mr. Foster’s spirit, said his son Lee Foster.

Mr. Foster, 78, died on April 6 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from pulmonary complications.

He spent his retirement years between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, his parents’ native home.

“He just had a love for the Brac and the majestic, rugged, tough beauty of it. He worked at his second home in the garden. He loved the trees and the landscape, fishing with his friends,” Lee Foster said.

Granddaughter Paige Foster recalled visiting her “pops” in the Brac and running around the yard with him.

Lee Foster described him as a man who loved his family and God, as well as good conversation and a stiff drink.

“He lived life to the fullest,” Lee Foster said.

Mr. Foster was born in 1938 to Caymanian parents in Kingston, Jamaica. Not a fan of school, he took a maritime job at a young age on Captain Ashton Reid’s ship. He subsequently worked for National Bulk Carriers and Jamaica’s Adolph Levy & Bros.

His greatest business legacy began in 1968, when Mr. Foster joined his brother David in Grand Cayman. The two took over Cico Rent-a-Car, now Cico Avis, from their cousin Woodrow. At the time, the brothers worked from the liquor storeroom of the Beach Club Colony. Their hard work would result in many successful business ventures, including the launch of Foster’s Food Fair in 1980.

Lee Foster said their business strength came from their unity and love of each other.

Mr. Foster is survived by his wife Thalia, two sisters, five children, 12 grandchildren and two great grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 22 at the Cayman Brac Seamen’s Centre. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Veterans and Seamen’s Association or to Cayman HospiceCare.