Letter: Proud of Cayman’s generosity

Along with many others, we spent a couple of hours on a recent Saturday shaking a tin to support Cayman HospiceCare.

In our two-hour stint we saw and chatted to many old friends who we had not seen for some time. What particularly impressed us however, was the generosity of the Cayman residents.

It was clear that many of the contributors did not have ”a bean to rub together” but still contributed. There were others who were donating a second time to this very worthy cause.

When there is so much bad news about, we found shaking a tin a very uplifting experience. If you get an opportunity to do it in the future, we would recommend it. It will make you feel good.

Peter and Janet Yates