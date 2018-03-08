Cayman HospiceCare announced on Thursday that it has received a US$1 million donation, which will be used to help construct its new 6,000-square-foot building.

According to HospiceCare, the donor is a frequent visitor to the Cayman Islands who has chosen to remain anonymous “in order to focus the public’s attention on Cayman HospiceCare and the work being undertaken by the organization.”

The $1 million donation is the largest anonymous donation HospiceCare has ever received, the organization stated. Marathon runner Derek Haines previously raised $1.3 million for the organization.

“Cayman HospiceCare is very appreciative of this incredibly generous donation and these funds will certainly go a long way to ensuring that we are able to complete our new building,” said HospiceCare Chairman Chris Duggan. “This donation is testament to the generosity of the community here in the Cayman Islands and also to the amazing and compassionate work undertaken by our HospiceCare team every day.”

Mr. Duggan added that he thinks the visitor donated to this particular cause because Cayman is like a “second home” to the visitor, who realized the importance hospice plays in the community.

The $3-million project will rehouse HospiceCare, founded in the mid-90s and most famously resident in Conch Shell House on North Sound Road, from its temporary Trafalgar Place location to the new, larger, purpose-built premises. Planning for the new facility, designed gratis by John Doak Architects, started in 2014; the Planning Department granted permission in November 2016, followed by a June 15, 2017 groundbreaking.

The building will house a combined administrative and inpatient palliative-care facility on the one-acre West Bay Road site.

Outdoor areas, a patio and gardens will augment the 6,000-square-foot building – divided down the middle into its component functions – on the Dart-donated land behind Coconut Joe’s Beach Bar and Grill.

The HospiceCare announcement on Thursday stated that it expects the building to be open in late 2018.