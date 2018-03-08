‘Person of interest’ named in killing

A wanted man whose photo was released by Royal Cayman Islands Police Wednesday is a person of interest in this week’s homicide in Red Bay, and is wanted in connection with a June 2017 home invasion in the Patrick’s Island area.

The RCIPS has sought to warn the public about Elemer “Elmer” Watler Wright, 24, noting that he is “considered armed and dangerous” and urging members of the public not to approach or follow him if he is seen. Mr. Wright is from George Town and “frequents the Prospect area,” police said. Police did not initially state why investigators were issuing the wanted bulletin for Mr. Wright, but the Cayman Compass has confirmed with senior police sources that he is considered a “person of interest” in the Tuesday night slaying of Dougmore Wright.

Mr. Elemer Wright has not been charged in connection with Tuesday’s homicide.

Mr. Dougmore Wright was shot dead on Prospect Drive, George Town Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. The shooting happened one block east of Victory Avenue, where RCIPS officers chasing robbery suspects Saturday night were fired upon by the fleeing perpetrators. No arrests were reported in connection with the two Saturday night armed robberies, or the shoot-out with police, by press time Thursday.

According to the RCIPS, a warrant has been issued for Mr. Elemer Wright’s arrest in connection with a June 17, 2017 aggravated burglary at a home in Prospect’s Patrick’s Island subdivision.

In that incident, police said armed men burst into a home around 4:30 a.m. carrying guns and a hammer, tied up a man and a woman using duct tape, beat the man and took cash and valuables.

Two other men charged in connection with the crime were brought to court Monday and another warrant has now been issued for Elemer Wright in connection with the home invasion, police confirmed.

Acting Governor Franz Manderson warned Cayman residents Thursday that they would notice increased law enforcement activity “in certain areas of the island” in response to the present threat. “The increase in violent gun crime in recent days is a top priority for government and the police,” Mr. Manderson said.

Earlier court cases

Elemer Wright was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment in November 2011. He was given 12 years for his conviction for a robbery that occurred at the Mostyn’s Esso in Bodden Town on June 10, 2010 and a further consecutive four years for discharging a firearm at police officers during an ensuing pursuit. Mr. Wright was 16 years old at the time the robbery occurred.

Grand Court Justice Algernon Smith, in pronouncing the sentence, noted Mr. Wright was found not guilty on a charge of attempted murder related to the discharge of the firearm – a shotgun – at RCIPS officers. According to court testimony at the time, the evidence was that the shooter did not hold the shotgun in a stance that would ensure accuracy and no bullet hit the police car, even though it was stationary. At sentencing, Justice Smith said there was reasonable doubt as to the shooter’s intent.

In August 2012, Mr. Wright’s case was before the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, where the 16-year total sentence was challenged for being “excessive.”

Attorneys for Mr. Wright argued that his sentence for the 2010 robbery and firearms offenses should have been reduced because he was only 16 at the time they occurred. The three-judge panel decided that the 16-year total sentence should be reduced to nine years.