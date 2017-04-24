Cayman to host transitional energy conference

Ocean conservationist Fabien Cousteau and entrepreneur Richard Branson will be the keynote speakers at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference at the Kimpton Seafire Resort in May.

Mr. Cousteau will appear in person at the event, while Mr. Branson will deliver his speech by video link.

The event will feature speeches and discussions on low carbon pathways, commercial opportunities in the sector, and the potential for island nations to increase renewable energy use through new storage technologies. There will also be presentations from the Caribbean Utilities Company and Dart Real Estate and on Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion, a renewable energy method being piloted in Cayman.

Sponsored by government and the Dart Group and organized by the Cayman Renewable Energy Association, the event is scheduled for May 11 and 12.

James Whittaker, president of CREA, said the Cayman Islands has the opportunity to emerge as a regional leader in the renewable energy sector.

“Cayman seeks to stand with other islands in the region and across the world to embrace a low carbon future and to stand on the front line of delivering secure, reliable and economically feasible clean energy solutions.”

He said Cayman could become a “center of excellence” for renewable energy, creating jobs and business opportunities as the island goes through a transition from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars will have to be spent as we are building those solar farms. What I would like to see is that, as people are adopting renewable technology on their homes and office buildings, that a lot of that knowledge and those financial resources stays in Cayman.”

Infrastructure Minister Kurt Tibbetts said Cayman could be a regional leader in renewable energy, both from a regulatory and a technical perspective. He said government’s new energy policy has set ambitious targets which will help the country transition from fossil fuels.

For information on registration and tickets, visit www.cteccayman.com.

James Whittaker, president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association, and James Whittaker, the Compass journalist and writer of this story, are not the same person and are not related.