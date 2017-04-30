Hamlin Stephenson, a member of the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society and owner of Hamlin’s Farm, was named Farmer of the Year 2017 at a ceremony Saturday night.

At the event, George Town won first place for District Exhibitor.

Bodden Town, North Side and West Bay tied for second.

More than 100 awards were presented throughout the evening.

“I just dedicate myself to what I do, to the best that I can, and give God thanks for the rest of it,” Mr. Stephenson said by phone Sunday morning. He was unable to attend the ceremony because of illness, but his wife Hope and his workers collected the award on his behalf.

This is not the first time Mr. Stephenson has won Farmer of the Year. He has claimed the prize a number of years running.

The awards function took place at Stacey Watler Pavilion on Lottery Road, Lower Valley.

The Agricultural Society also named winners for the 50th annual Agriculture Show, which took place in February.

George Smith, president of the Agricultural Society, thanked farmers for their hard work and contributions to agriculture in the Cayman Islands.

Farmers and their guests enjoyed Cayman cultural dishes at the awards show, such as Cayman-style beef, rice and beans, fried plantain, “breadkind,” fish tea, cassava cake and sweets during the presentation of awards.