The month of May is being used as an occasion to encourage people to rededicate their lives to the care of children.

Under the theme “Our Children, Today and Tomorrow,” Child Month activities are taking place at preschool centers, elementary schools, high schools and businesses throughout the islands.

A church service at Cayman Islands Baptist Church on Pedro Castle Road officially kicked off Child Month on April 30.

Minister for Community Affairs, Youth and Sports Osbourne Bodden said his ministry aims to focus its resources and projects on teenagers and the issues they face.

“Let’s all do our utmost to support these initiatives and make this the best Child Month we can,” he said.

A Youth Empowerment Conference called #IAM2017 is planned, and the ministry, in partnership with the Family Resource Centre, will host a “teen maze” to challenge youngsters to tackle real situations they may face in their lives.

A teen panel discussion and a public education forum for high school students are also being planned. The topic of the forum is healthy relationships.

The other focus of this year’s Child Month is to encourage families to actively engage in quality family time by planning regular “tech-free” nights.

The ministry will maintain an objective to recruit foster parents this month.

There are 22 child-center events scheduled throughout May.

On every Friday, Year 6 George Town Primary School students will deliver meals to the elderly for Meals On Wheels. Other activities are also being planned at the school, such as art and science exhibitions, an awards night on May 10, “Muffins for Mom” on May 12, and choir performances at the Pines retirement home and Victory Tabernacle.

Other activities such as family fun events will take place in the Brac and Little Cayman on the weekend of May 12-15.

On May 27, the “Circle of Love Children’s Breakfast” will take place at the Marriott Resort, and on the following day a Family Fun Day will be held at the Agriculture Pavilion in Lower Valley.

On June 3, students putting their twist on cupcakes at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, from 10 a.m.

Cayman Brac’s Layman E. Scott Sr. High School kicked off the Cupcake War competition April 22, challenging bakers to create two cupcakes – one using fruit in the recipe and one showing students’ take on a Cayman premier cup cake to mark Cayman’s general election on May 24, James Myles of the Youth Services Unit, said.

For a list of events, call the Department of Children and Family Services at 949-0290.