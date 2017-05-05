The greatest gift to give on Mother’s Day is time spent with the special woman in your life. As Camana Bay celebrates a decade of moments with Mom with its 10-year anniversary this year, here is a curated list of 10 ways you can create memories with your mother in the Town Centre:

Showcase your special bond with a family portrait session with the photographers from Picture This Studios. Free photo sessions will be held in Gardenia Court on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a selection of print packages available for purchase.

Kick your feet up at the movies with Regal Cinemas’ new VIP theater, decked out with the latest Dolby Atmos sound technology, leather recliner chairs and a private concession stand. The price for this luxurious experience is only an additional $10 over the regular ticket price. For more details and to book tickets, visit Regal Cinemas or call 640-3456.

Celebrate Cayman’s farm-to-table movement with The Flavour Tour, a weekly dining adventure featuring local ingredients presented in the unique styles of Camana Bay’s signature restaurants. Start with a tasting at West Indies Wine Company, then enjoy four small plate courses complemented by a featured cocktail pairing. The cost is US$89 per person, all-inclusive. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit CamanaBay.com/Flavour-Tour.

Enlighten your mind, body and soul together on May 13 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. with Mats & Mimosas Yoga. Kids can join Mom for a special class led by the wellness gurus from Yoga Sprouts, or moms can channel their inner yoginis for an adults-only class – all levels are welcome. There will be bubbles, fabulous raffle prizes, kids’ crafts and sweet bites to benefit the Family Resource Centre. Space is limited. To register, visit CamanaBay.com.

Take the guesswork out of her gift and shop together at a special Mother’s Day Gift Market on May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon on The Paseo. Find thoughtful gifts, including flowers and sweet treats from Bay Market, Gelato & Co. and Petit Paris. Or browse the Town Centre shops for even more options. Visit CamanaBay.com/Shop for more details.

Whip up delicious treats in the kitchen with Bon Vivant’s Brunch with Mom cooking class on May 20 from noon to 1 p.m. Budding chefs ages four to 12 can cook alongside Mom and create a batch of bacon, cheddar and spinach quiche cups as well as decadent chocolate pastry twists. The cost is $50 for a mother and child and $85 for a mother and two children, and includes a wine spritz for Mom. To register, call Bon Vivant at 623-2665.

Listen to the soothing sounds of live local music at sundown while enjoying a drink or bite to eat from nearby eateries on The Crescent. Camana Bay’s Live Music Series takes place every Thursday and Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and features various artists on rotation.

Treat yourselves to a relaxing message or hair and nail treatment at Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa. Eclipze is offering a Mother’s Day special for a Chocolate Dipped experience, which includes a spa pedicure and massage as well as a delectable cake pop from Petit Paris French Bakery. The cost for this one-hour package is $65 for Mom or you can enjoy it together for $120. Offer is redeemable until May 31. To make a reservation, call 945-1188.

Learn a new skill together by taking up an instrument or testing your dance skills at Cayman Music School. They offer instrumental lessons from piano, violin and guitar to flute, saxophone and drums, as well as theory, technology and voice training. Dance classes are for adults and children ages three and up in a variety of styles, such as ballet, Bollywood, jazz, hip hop and Latin.

Toast to Mother’s Day with an array of brunch options on May 14, starting at 11 a.m. KARoo will be offering its Barefoot BBQ Brunch buffet featuring bites like pork ribs, homemade sausage, blackened shrimp skewers and much more for $30 per person plus $19 for unlimited bubbles (children 12 and under eat for $12.50). Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar will have unlimited dim sum and Asian delights including sushi, soups, noodles and more for $49, including unlimited select drinks. Lola will feature a gourmet four-course plated brunch, including a glass of bubbles, two appetizers and entrees followed by a homemade dessert for $42.95.

