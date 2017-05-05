NEW: Armed robbery of Walkers Road gas station

Early Friday morning, two masked men armed with a handgun robbed the Rubis gas station on Walkers Road.

According to store co-manager David Wight, the men smashed a glass door with a rock to force their way in to the convenience store, which had two employees and one customer inside.

Mr. Wight said he’d just had damage resistant glass installed in the store after the last robbery occurred there in late 2012. The store was also held up in 2009.

“We’ve put stronger panes in the window and they just pelted the rock and kicked it out,” Mr. Wight said. “It took less than a minute….they ripped out the two registers and ripped out the silver box [where the store change is kept].”

Mr. Wight said the robbery seemed well-planned and that several hundred dollars were taken. The two store employees fled to the back of the room and the customer was not hurt, he said.

The suspects left on foot along a pathway behind the store that leads to Windsor Park, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The robbery was reported at 1:30 a.m.

“It does not appear that any shots were fired and no one was physically injured,” according to police.

Mr. Wight said the gas station convenience store, which is one of the few 24-hour businesses operating in the Cayman Islands, may have to reconsider its opening hours after a number of late night robberies.

“With this last robbery, we really have to consider that now,” he said.

Police ask that if anyone has information on this or any other matter please call the George Town Police Station Criminal Investigation Department at 949-4222 or call the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or 800-TIPS to remain anonymous.