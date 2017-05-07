Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers spent several hours Saturday and Sunday searching the Northward Prison grounds for a handgun that was brought into a prison checkpoint sometime during the day Saturday.

RCIPS Chief Inspector Patrick Beersingh confirmed by noon Sunday that a handgun had been recovered and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

According to reports from the prison, a man who was driving up to the checkpoint area stepped out of his car and got into an altercation with another man Saturday. A prisons officer at the checkpoint reported that a gun was produced during the dispute.

After the prisons officer called 911 to report the incident, the suspect fled to the back of the compound, running his vehicle into a fence.

At some point, it is believed the man threw the weapon away or hid it in the area. He was arrested by RCIPS officers.

No one was hurt in the incident and no shots were fired, according to police. The weapon wasn’t recovered until Sunday.

The prison checkpoint area is where visitors go to drop off packages such as food or belongings for prisoners.