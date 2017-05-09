East End crash not Cayman’s deadliest

The May 2 crash in East End that killed three U.K. tourists and a Jamaican man was not the deadliest traffic wreck in Cayman Islands history.

Five people were killed in an Oct. 26, 1985 two-vehicle collision in Spotts, according to reports in the Caymanian Compass newspaper at the time.

The wreck, which occurred around 4 p.m. on a Saturday, killed West Bay resident Sophia Parsons and her infant daughter, as well as Colbert Parsons and his wife, Margaret, who all rode in a Toyota Cressida station wagon.

The fifth victim, Rene Myles of George Town, was a passenger in a Plymouth Fury, the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Five other people – one from the Toyota and four from the Plymouth – were hospitalized after the wreck, according to the reports.

RELATED STORY: Court will not accept ‘vigilante behavior’

RELATED STORY: Four die in ‘horrific’ East End crash; adult and child remain in hospital

The Oct. 28, 1985 article, which has no byline and does not credit photographs of the incident, details how firemen and medics “worked heroically at the scene” to save the injured.

“This was the worst accident ever to occur on Cayman’s roads in terms of fatalities,” the article noted.

The report also gives details of two other crashes in which four people died: one in October 1982 on North Church Street, George Town, and one in March 1974 near Breakers. A separate crash in Cayman Brac in May 1977 killed four young people after a truck they were riding in collided with a tree.