Three students from George Town Primary School got a real life lesson in philanthropy last week.

The students helped Meals on Wheels Cayman Islands deliver food to the elderly in Windsor Park.

Willie Brown, 11, said he was happy to contribute to the community, and he would like to see more people getting involved.

“When you get older, it gets harder to leave the house to run errands,” he said.

Julius Parsons, 10, and Jaylon Dixon, 8, also helped.

It was the first time they were involved with the program, they said.

Director Beulah McField said the initiative helped connect the younger generation with the older generation. “If the young children can do it, then adults can join the core of volunteers and deliver meals to seniors,” she said.

Meals on Wheels delivers food Monday to Friday. For more information, see www.mealsonwheels.ky.