Savannah church service kicks off Child Month

A church service at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church on Pedro Castle Road marked the launch of Child Month.

The service on April 30 was led by Pastor Randy von Kanel and included a number of children’s choir and ministry performances. The sermon was given by 18-year-old Duvonchez Chambers.

Minister for Community Affairs, Youth and Sports Osbourne Bodden noted in his remarks this year’s theme of “Our Children, Today and Tomorrow,” and the month’s focus on the issues facing today’s teenagers, a press release states.

Among the 22 child-centred programs organized by the Department of Children and Family Services during the month are the #IAM2017 youth conference, a teen maze and a teen panel discussion and a public education session on healthy relationships.

Student honored

At the service Mr. Bodden also announced this year’s Child Month awardee, Tazmar Dawkins, who was presented with a plaque. The Year 10 John Gray High School student received a laptop from the Ministry’s Chief Officer Dorine Whittaker for his outstanding community service record.

According to the release, Tazmar, as well as excelling at academics, athletics and music, is an active member of his church and a member of the Caring Ministry and Church Hospitality team. He is also the church’s chief drummer and helps monitor preschoolers during break times.

As a Youth Department member, Tazmar advertises upcoming events in Youth Services Programmes. He has been training with the Red Cross Peer Leadership Programme since November 2016, and is a member of the newly formed Leos Club at his school. He is also a member of the Under-17 National Basketball team and is raising money toward minor projects at John Gray. As a member of the JGHS band, he has represented the school at external music and speech choral performances.

For more information about Child Month activities, contact Pat Hanlan at DCFS on 949-0290.