The Bodden Town Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted an evening of music and worship late last month at its fourth annual musical vesper service.

With the theme of “You are the Light,” the service on April 28 featured the Adventist Chamber Orchestra under the direction of founder Bentley Vaughan.

The following day there was a seminar by Junior Hines on the theory and rudiments of music.

According to a press release, the church, with about 150 members on the roll, in recent years has been distinguishing itself in both choir and instrumental music under the leadership of such members as Mr. Vaughan and his wife Annette, Mr. Hines, and Rosemarie Williamson, Keila Woods and Janice Williams.

The release states that the service took the form of a series of brief contemplations by Mr. Vaughan featuring Bible verses on aspects of the theme, along with the musical pieces. Junior Hines on the saxophone performed the hymns “This is my Desire” and “Still” by lyricist Reuben Morgan.

The orchestra, founded four years ago by Mr. Vaughan, includes 20 members playing flute, clarinet, alto and soprano saxophones, guitar, viola, cello and piano.

Mr. Vaughan began his music ministry in Barbados, where his family is known for their musical talent, according to a press release. A self-taught pianist and organist at the Barbados-based Belleplaine Seventh-day Adventist Church, Mr. Vaughan also had training under Vernon Andrews at the University of the Southern Caribbean in Trinidad.

In Trinidad he was the music director for an Adventist youth organization, the National Youth Council, during which time he founded the National Youth Chorale, a 70-member youth choir.

In the Cayman Islands, when Mr. Vaughan is not engaged in local music development, he serves as engineering manager at the Department of Environmental Health. He and his wife have lived in Cayman for the past 20 years.

Mr. Hines, a music teacher by profession, was taught piano and guitar at an early age by Mr. Vaughan. He has a bachelor’s degree in music performance (saxophone) and a master’s in teaching and music education from Missouri Baptist University.

Both musicians continue to mentor and nurture the youth at the church and in the community, the press release states.