Members of the Cayman Drama Society are preparing to kick off their Sunday shoes and cut footloose as they bring the explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensation “Footloose” to the audiences of Cayman, opening on June 1.

The musical, with lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Tom Snow, is based on the 1980s hit film.

The cast and crew are excited to showcase music that sizzles with the same spirit of youth, rebellion and romance, to get your toes tapping and make you want to rock the aisles as they raise the roof of the Prospect Playhouse Theatre.

Story

City boy Ren, played by Jardel McIntosh of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” fame, thinks his life is over when he is forced to move to Bomont, an American rural backwater. But things are far worse than he could have ever imagined, as the town bans dancing. The beloved Reverend Shaw, played by Mike Bishop in his first lead role at CDS (seen recently as the Commander in “Not Now Darling”), watches as Ren tries to revitalize the town and change their ways, while falling in love with his daughter Ariel, played by Sophie Gough (who most recently directed and starred in “Rent.”)

Cast

New talent will be seen on the stage for this musical sensation. Recently returning to Cayman after studying in Canada, Matthew Pellow plays Travis, supporting Jason Howard from Z99, who takes on the role of Chuck, while Ariel’s best friends are both played by CDS newcomers Lauren Sonnen and Suzi Culbert. With a cast of more than 35, those in the audience are sure to spot someone they know.

Crew

“Footloose” is produced by Andrew and Beverly Edgington, the team behind “Joseph” and “Breeze Through Broadway.”

Director Katie Cummins, head of Drama at Cayman Prep and High School, has always wanted to direct “Footloose.” She is supported by Sophie Gough as creative director and choreographer and Arek Nicholson as musical director.

“Footloose” opens June 1 and runs through June 24.

Shows are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. There are matinees on June 11 and 18, when doors open at 4 p.m. with the show at 5 p.m. Tickets, available via cds.ky and eventbrite.com, are $30 for adults and $20 for students/children.