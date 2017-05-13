Just when you thought carnival time was done, there is one more weekend to go. CayMAS, a new festival of mas bands, brings a schedule of musical and parade events to Cayman this weekend.

The Swanky International mas band is joined by Iconz, Kalabbra and Craze on the parade route from George Town to Seven Mile Public Beach this Saturday. Want to know what else is on the agenda? Read on …

Friday

George Town

9-10 p.m.

The CayMAS Monarch Competition Finals will feature some of the best soca artists in Cayman, duking it out (musically) to compete for the winning title. Get to the event early to support your favorite from the best vantage point.

George Town

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

AI Rentals presents FLAUNT 2017. This is described as the ultimate soca party experience, with world-class soca DJs. Dance to the music of these top class spinners representing New York, Trinidad, Miami, Toronto, Jamaica and Cayman, with the debut of Cayman’s own SKORCH BUN IT. The party goes into the wee hours so make a night of it. Tickets are $20.

Saturday

Mango Tree

7:30-11:30 a.m.

Chicken Run Breakfast Fete. Get the fuel in your tummy, ready for the big day ahead. Tickets are $10 and include breakfast.

George Town to SMB Public Beach

1-6 p.m.

The CayMAS Street Parade starts in downtown George Town, making its way north along West Bay Road to Seven Mile Public Beach. You do not have to be a participant in one of the mas bands to join in the fun. Meet the parade at any point on its route and get in a dance or two with the revelers.

SMB Public Beach

6 p.m.-midnight

Come for the parade, stick around for the party. The AfterMAS Beach Fete is a celebration on the beach with free entry and food and drinks on sale. Everyone is welcome to join in, so even if you missed the parade, you can still make the fete.

Sunday

Rum Point

2-7 p.m.

Anyone out on the water can join the flotilla heading to Starfish Point for the Rum Point & Soca Chillout. It’s the best way to spend the Sunday, knowing that Monday is a public holiday!

Monday

Public Beach

2-7 p.m.

Enter the FREN-O Beach Soca Olympics. Who says people aren’t athletic for carnival events? This is the best version of Olympics you can ask for, with the soca vibe included. For more information on how you can enter a team, email [email protected]

For more information on the happenings of CayMAS Carnival, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/caymascarnival, or on Instagram at caymas.ky. Website is www.caymas.ky.