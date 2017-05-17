‘Serial’ burglars hit Bodden Town homes

More than half of the burglary reports islandwide in May occurred in Bodden Town, and the crimes have mostly been at residential properties during daytime, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown, said in press release, “Burglaries have been climbing steadily this year, and the spike in Bodden Town is a concern. We have dedicated more officers to the eastern districts to combat this trend, and detectives are being reassigned from George Town to the district this week.

“We clearly have some serial burglars at work in the area and are following up on some concrete enquiries to make arrests.”

Unlocked and forced doors and windows have been the most common modes of entry for burglars at residential properties, while smashed windows, forced doors and holes through ceilings have been the most common access points for break-ins at commercial properties, police said.

The property stolen at residential properties has been mostly small, such as video games and equipment, purses, car keys and small quantities of cash, alcohol and food. Several thefts of motor vehicles linked to burglaries have also been reported in the past week.

“We have had reports where car keys were stolen and used to steal a vehicle, which has turned up a day or two later, sometimes with damage,” said Mr. Lansdown.

“Many of the burglaries seem very opportunistic, with culprits entering through unlocked doors and windows to steal food and alcohol.

“This could be motivated by drug and alcohol abuse. Most of the burglaries, especially those in Bodden Town, don’t appear to be planned with any of the sophistication that would be needed to remove large appliances or break open safes.”

Police are urging residents to reinforce or replace locks on windows and doors and to secure their valuables in their homes far away from any access point. There are currently three neighborhood watch programs in the district – in Northward, Corolla Drive and North Sound Estates. Residents who want to find out more about those programs or start one of their own are encouraged to contact officers at the Bodden Town Police Station.

Inspector Rudi Gordon, neighborhood inspector for the eastern districts, said, “Neighborhood watches are a great way for residents to empower themselves and funnel more information to us that we need to stop crime.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact the Bodden Town Police station at 947-2240 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.