As Triple C School continues to celebrate its 75th anniversary, a large number of supporters, parents, staff, students and alumni took part in the 5K walk/run on May 13.

With participants of all ages, it was truly a family affair, organizers said in a press release. Even the youngest enjoyed their “Little Sprinters” race, especially since after they each received a 75th anniversary 5K walk/run participation medal and a goodie bag at the finish.

All proceeds raised from this event go toward beautifying the Early Childhood Education (preschool through kindergarten) and elementary playgrounds and the Ena Merren Memorial Scholarship Fund, the press release states.

Principal Mable Richardson said, “Our 5K walk/run gained momentum with the highest number of participants, and we are expecting to build upon this success. I would like to thank everyone who attended the event for joining with us in this endeavor to underwrite some of the cost for students to attend Triple C School through the Ena Merren Memorial Scholarship and to help beautify our … playground.”

As the event concluded, many of the participants went home with gift certificates from numerous local businesses. The grand prize was a three-night weekend stay at the Wyndam Reef Resort donated by former Triple C Principal Marjorie Ebanks.

A first-place trophy was presented to the overall female, male, and boy (18 and under) runners. Participant medals were given to the “Little Sprinters” and children 11 and under who ran.