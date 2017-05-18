More than 30 sailboats, including traditional catboats and two youth Opti fleets, competed in the inaugural Cayman Islands Spring Regatta in Governors Harbour at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club May 12-15.

In the first race, the catboat fleet raced for the Premier’s Cup trophy, which was won by Capt. Kem Jackson sailing with his son Joey Jackson on Captain D.

The two youth Optimist dinghy teams had 21 boats rigged and ready on the water for the next race. The Green Fleet, with more than a dozen children ages 8-12 encountered 15+ knots of breeze during their first-ever regatta, a press release states. A beginner, James Costa, took all but one in eight fast races, followed closely by Kathryn Corkish and Lily McGrath.

The Gold Fleet of teenagers who train and travel all year round gave the spectators quite the show, the press release states, with Matheo Capasso taking first place, and George and Ava Hider chasing the wind for second and third place, respectively.

The J22 fleet came in under spinnakers for a fantastic finish, the press release states. The winner of the J22 long-distance fleet was the crew of Loki.

The Cayman Islands Sailing Club and the Cayman Islands Catboat Club thanked all sponsors who supported this event.