The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands will welcome international artist and writer Christopher Cozier for a public lecture on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. in the NGCI Dart Auditorium.

About the lecture

Cozier’s lecture, titled “Actions Between Territories,” will discuss the potential free/play spaces that Caribbean artists are constantly imagining, constructing and navigating, including in his own creative practice and at Alice Yard art gallery in Port of Spain. He will also discuss how the established idea of the Caribbean persists – as a viable fiction, as a site of exchange, an owned product or territory traded between various beneficiaries, internal and external.

About the artist

Christopher Cozier lives and works in Trinidad. A 2013 Prince Claus Award laureate, he has participated in a number of exhibitions focused on contemporary art in the Caribbean and internationally. He also co-curated the Caribbean exhibition “Paramaribo Span” (2010) and its related blog and publication; and “Wrestling with the Image” (2011). The artist was a SITE Santa Fe SITElines Satellite Curatorial Adviser for 2014.

Since 1989, Cozier has published a range of essays in a number of catalogs and journals. He was part of the editorial collective of “Small Axe, A Caribbean Journal of Criticism” (1998-2010); an editorial adviser to BOMB magazine for its Americas issues (Winter, 2003, 2004 & 2005); a Senior Research Fellow at the Academy of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (2006-2010); and was artist-in-residence at Dartmouth College during the fall of 2007.

His work is the subject of a documentary titled “Uncomfortable: the Art of Christopher Cozier” (2006), produced by Canadian video artist and writer Richard Fung.

Works by the artist can be seen at David Krut Projects, New York, and at Francoise Heitsch Galleries in Munich. Recent projects include “Gas Men,” developed during a residency at The Kaplan Institute in 2014, which was screened by Monique Meloche Gallery, the Eli and Edythe Broad Museum and at TEOR/éTica in Costa Rica; a 2015 Cannonball Residency in Miami; and a 2016 Rauschenberg Foundation residency.

Cozier is a co-founder and co-director of Alice Yard residency space.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For more information and to RSVP, email [email protected] or call 945-8111.