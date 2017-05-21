Jonathan Christian, 25 and Chambria Dalhouse, 16, are two of this year’s Proud of Them awardees hailing from George Town.

Recognized for his achievements in academics and business, Mr. Christian’s interests are in the mobile and digital areas of commerce. According to a press release, through his company JRC Investment Inc., he has launched his first business venture, a mobile ticketing app called Event Pro, available in both the Apple App and Google Play stores. Through the app, users can buy and sell tickets and promote events.

Mr. Christian embodies the entrepreneurial spirit, having first started working at 13 as a bagger at Kirk Market, the release states. After high school, he worked at Universal Communications for several years, where he gained sales, customer service and business experience. Additionally, he has worked as a freelance graphic designer, a skill that he began acquiring in high school.

He has also demonstrated academic proficiency. In May 2016 he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in management from Johnson and Wales University. He reached this achievement while also working remotely for Heritage Holdings.

Mr. Christian is currently pursuing a master’s degree from the University of Essex, in England. He is expected to earn his degree in July.

Chambria Dalhouse, recognized for her accomplishments in sports, has been described as determined, tenacious and persistent. She is the only female currently representing the Cayman Islands in boxing, and is the youngest to do so.

She trains at the gym four to five times a week, for two hours each day, often sparring with her male counterparts.

According to a press release, Ms. Dalhouse trained for more than a year without participating in a fight. Her hard work and patience paid off in October 2016 when she traveled to England for her debut fight. Despite losing, she gained the respect of her opponent and, not discouraged, she was back at the gym the following Monday.

She returned to the ring in November 2016, traveling to Jamaica for her second international fight against the female Caribbean champion. This time she won, and beat the same opponent again in January 2017.

Ms. Dalhouse is also succeeding academically, and as part of a dual enrollment program, she has passed 16 subjects. She is pursuing an associate degree in hospitality at the University College of the Cayman Islands, maintaining a 3.5 GPA.

In addition, Ms. Dalhouse plays the saxophone and passed the Grade 8 exam from Trinity College London, an international exam board for the performing arts. She has also taken up the steel pan and performs with the university’s pan band.

The 2017 Proud of Them award recipients were chosen from more than 120 nominations. The faces and biographies of the honorees will be featured on billboards throughout Grand Cayman.