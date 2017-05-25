In the beginner’s division finals at the Corona Sunday Beach Volleyball Summer Series, which started last weekend, team Dat Ace Hole defeated New Kids on the Block 21-17. These teams will join the intermediate division at the next matches.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate division last weekend, Sandy’s Angels and Notorious DIG fought long and hard, organizers said in a press release, with Sandy’s Angels ultimately winning 23-21. Both teams will be promoted into the advanced league for the next matches.

The advanced league, though primarily comprised of teams that have been competing in the beach leagues for long time, also includes a few newly formed teams. Nevertheless, three out of the four playoff spots were taken by the veteran teams: Just Da Tip, Sand Monsters and Blazing Balls. In the finals, Just Da Tip defeated Sand Monsters 22-20.

In the elite doubles division, which has a male bracket and a female bracket, the top male team last weekend was Jesper Barozo and Keeble Knight, who beat Richard Campbell and Shaun Schaller. The top women’s team of Heather Thompson and Stefania Gandolfi defeated Cristin Alexander and Taylor Burrowes.