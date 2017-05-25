All four clubs and the Special Olympic athletes competed at the Lions pool on May 20 in the annual sprint swim meet, with a record attendance of 179 athletes.

Stingray Swim Club, Camana Bay Aquatic Club, Seven Mile Swimmers, Brac Barracudas and Special Olympians all raced head-to-head in this event geared toward younger swimmers.

Many races proved to be very tight, organizers said in a press release, with one having all six swimmers finish within hundredths of a second of each other. The 9-10 Girls and Boys proved the closest competitions, with both top spots resulting in a tie for the High Point Awards. The boys 13-14 category was dominated by Corey Frederick-Westerborg, and Sarah Jackson was the leader in the 15-and-over races. Both swimmers scored the 30 maximum points in their respective age groups.

Meet Director Kathy Jackson said, “This is a great swim meet for those competing for the first time, with age categories as young as six and under.”

Spectators had standing room only, as the bleachers were packed on both sides of the pool. Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association President Michael Lockwood said, “The success of swim meets like this year’s Lions sprint meet clearly demonstrate that our facilities are at capacity and we need to push on with plans for our 50-meter pool for this next generation of athletes.”

The next meet at the Lions pool is the Landon Von Kanel Memorial Swim Meet on June 1-4.

Interested swimmers should contact any of the local clubs for more information. A calendar of events can be found on www.CIASA.ky.