At the final Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation dressage show of the season last Sunday, five riders were double class winners: Stephanie Lloyd, Lara Humphries, Abbey Swartz, Tracey Surrey and Jardae Barnes.

High point champions at the show were Stephanie Lloyd in the Adult category and Lara Humphries in the Junior category.

The show, held at the Equestrian Center in the morning and at Cayman Riding School in the afternoon, had a total of 29 horse and rider combinations competing. Returning to Cayman for the second time, Luis Denizard, a USEF L judge flew in from the United States for the show. Denizard was twice named Tri-State Horseman’s Association Trainer of the Year, and competed in three Pan Am Games and two CAC games.

“It was great to see improvement in the riders I judged last year and to see several new faces in the arena,” Denizard said. “Overall, Cayman’s dressage riders compare very favorably to those in my home country of Puerto Rico.”

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation will name its dressage champions at its annual awards dinner on June 24.