Police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old auxiliary constable on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police did not identify the George Town resident. Their statement said the incident is under investigation and has been referred to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Professional Standards Unit.

Police said that around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, officers responded to a report of an accident at Tropical Plaza on Smith Road where a woman had been hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle had already left the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital, where it was learned that the car had run over her foot, police reported.

After inquiries, police were able to contact the driver and met him at his residence in George Town, where he was arrested. He was released on police bail.