Suspect sought in alleged indecent exposure case

The Royal Cayman Islands Police are seeking a man who reportedly harassed and exposed himself to a female pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Crewe Road.

A woman reported walking along Crewe Road around 1:40 p.m. when a man in a black Honda pulled alongside her and began making suggestive remarks. The pedestrian tried to ignore the man and walked into a nearby minimart, but when she came out of the market, the driver was waiting outside and continued to follow her, a police report states.

The man allegedly made crude remarks and exposed himself to her, and moments later tried to block her path with the car while simultaneously threatening to pull her inside.

The woman ran and called police. She was not harmed.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and of average height.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-4222, the anonymous tip line at 949-7777, or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.