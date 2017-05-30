Registration extended for Invictus Reggae track meet

UPDATE: The registration date has been extended to midnight on June 5.

ORIGINAL: The Invictus Sports Academy will stage the inaugural Invictus Reggae Classic Track and Field Meet on June 9 and 10 at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

The event, under the patronage of Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and with the approval of the director of education, aims to re-engage with the public by staging a meet that will feature “a wider cross-section of the Caymanian society than in previous years,” a press release states.

There will also be a special raffle for a pair of autographed boxing gloves from Manny Pacquiao, organizers said.

The meet will have divisions for primary school, high school, athletic clubs, security services and Special Olympics, and a utilities and bankers division.

Invitation to compete has been delivered to all primary and high schools on the islands, the press release states, as well as to the major utilities companies, banks, Special Olympics Cayman Islands, and the customs, immigration, fire and police services.

The primary students will compete in the Under-9 and U-11 divisions, and high school students will compete in the U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 divisions. The clubs and individual athletes will compete across all age groups and categories. The security services division and the banks and utilities division will compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m, 800m medley relay and tug-of war.

The meet is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Registration can be done online or by downloading a form from www.invictussportsacademy.ky. All registration must be submitted by June 5.