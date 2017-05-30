Five Cayman Islands artists showcased their work at a special event hosted by law firm Mourant Ozannes in London.

Works by Chris Mann, David Bridgeman, Dready, Gordon Solomon and Nickola McCoy-Snell were unveiled at an event held at the OXO Tower to mark Mourant Ozannes’ 25th anniversary in the Cayman Islands.

Mourant Ozannes’ London Managing Partner, Robert Duggan, who hosted the event, said, “It is fantastic to be able to stage this exclusive collection of Cayman art to mark our anniversary in this way. Having the opportunity to bring a taste of the vibrant culture of the Cayman Islands to London, is an honor.”

Dready said, “The event was a great way to showcase Caymanian art in London. The Mourant Ozannes evening offered a unique opportunity to combine a client appreciation night with an event focused on Caymanian artists.”

Mourant Ozannes’ Cayman Islands Managing Partner, Peter Hayden, added, “We are proud to be involved in promoting art from the Cayman Islands and are pleased our global footprint was able to give Cayman artists a unique, international platform to showcase the talent we have in the islands.”

More than 200 guests from businesses and advisory firms across London and internationally attended the event. The exhibition of Cayman artworks was curated by Saunders Fine Art, a London gallery with an interest in art from the Cayman Islands and the wider Caribbean region.

Ronco Metrics launches 3CEPS

Cayman IT provider Ronco has been awarded the worldwide distribution rights for 3CEPS – a software platform that extracts data from a document, whether a scanned image, pdf or electronic source, and automates the input into an organization’s primary software application.

James McGarvey of Ronco Metrics said there are no other products on the market that can extract data from multiple type formats, live or archived, and map that data to a client’s core software with the speed and accuracy of 3CEPS.

“The 3CEPS process had been formulated to shift the burden of work from a client’s staff and simplify what is a laborious and costly process,” he said.

The automation of manually inputting large amounts of data from various formats will provide time and cost savings, he noted.

“For example, one private bank using 3CEPS has shown us that data within a 25-page pdf document that previously took eight hours for a trust officer to enter into the bank’s own software can now be automatically ingested using 3CEPS in only four minutes – an enormous savings of both financial and human resources,” Mr. McGarvey said.

The software is suitable for any company that requires data and metadata from a paper document, image or electronic feed. Although the banking community and financial services industry are key customers for this software, 3CEPS can support any industry type, he said.