A community activist is seeking to transform plywood election campaign banners into chicken coops as part of a planned project to domesticate feral chickens in George Town.

Lorna Bush has appealed for the candidates in the May election to put their redundant billboards to good use and let her convert them to coops for a community garden in Rock Hole.

Ms. Bush said the idea is still in the development stage, but she hopes to use a rundown piece of property close to George Town Primary School for the project.

“It would be a self-help program where we build the coop and have some of the unemployed people in the neighborhood tend the chickens and sell the eggs,” she said. “If we can get some of the election billboards, we can easily mobilize a crew in that area.

“So far, we have talked about raising the chickens for the eggs, but if it develops, we could raise them for meat as well.”

She said the Department of Agriculture has a truck with pens that could be used to collect feral chickens around George Town.

Ms. Bush asks politicians who want to donate billboards or anyone who can assist with developing the project to call her on 326-1808.