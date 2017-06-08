Premier Alden McLaughlin announced on Thursday the assignments of three recently elected legislators as councilors in the Cayman Islands government.

In a statement released by government, Prospect representative Austin Harris was named councilor for human resources, immigration and community affairs, the portfolio which falls under the ministerial remit of Premier McLaughlin.

Barbara Conolly, the elected representative of George Town South, was named councilor for education, working with Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is minister for that portfolio.

David Wight, George Town West representative, will be councilor for sports and transport, two separate ministries. Ms. O’Connor-Connolly is also the minister for sports, while the transport ministry is led Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell.

Capt. Eugene Ebanks, the West Bay Central representative, is councilor for environment and housing, ministries which are led by Dwayne Seymour.

The premier also confirmed that West Bay North’s Bernie Bush will be deputy speaker of the house and has not been appointed as a councilor.