Suspected drug dealer bites police officer’s arm

A suspect bit a police officer who was handcuffing and arresting him on suspicion of a drug offense in West Bay early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a man selling drugs in the parking lot of a licensed premises on West Bay Road just before 1 a.m. They saw a man fitting the description given and searched the suspect, police said in a statement. After officers found a small amount of ganja on him, they arrested him.

“As the man was about to be handcuffed, he began to resist arrest, struggling with officers in an aggressive and combative manner. In the course of this struggle, he bit one officer on the arm and damaged police personal safety equipment.

“He was ultimately subdued and arrested for damage to property as well as possession of ganja,” police said.

A police spokesperson said the personal safety equipment was a taser which was damaged in the incident.

Officers found more ganja in the man’s vehicle in the parking lot. He was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug (ganja) with intent to supply.

The arresting officer was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released, police said.

The man remained in police custody at press time.