Business in brief: Mourant Ozannes promotes 12 lawyers to counsel

Offshore law firm Mourant Ozannes announced the promotion of 12 lawyers to the role of counsel across its global network of offices, bringing the total number of counsel across the firm to 31.

The promotions included Jonathon Milne in the Cayman Islands, as well as six promotions in the firm’s Guernsey office, four in Jersey and one in Hong Kong. Seven of those appointed work in the firm’s corporate practice, and five are in the firm’s litigation practice.

Mourant Ozannes Global Managing Partner Jonathan Rigby said the firm is committed to developing and recruiting the best lawyers in their fields and believes in providing a clear path.

“The role of counsel at Mourant Ozannes is unique and sets us apart as it allows for flexibility of career progression based on each individual’s strengths and goals. This year’s large number of promotions comes at a key stage in our ambitious growth strategy, sending a strong signal to the market in terms of our growth and capability across jurisdictions and core practice areas,” he added.

Mourant Ozannes was recently recognized for its ADVANCE Mini MBA program, which was shortlisted for Best Program for Leadership Development at the 2017 Managing Partners’ Forum awards.

The ADVANCE Mini-MBA program is a week-long intensive study event for counsel who have been identified as possible future partners at Mourant Ozannes. The program ensures that lawyers receive the range of knowledge, skills and behaviors needed to transition successfully into partnership with the firm, Mourant Ozannes said in a press release.

CIREBA introduces real estate broker reciprocity

The Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association has added broker reciprocity to its new website that was launched in March. CIREBA agents and brokers will now be able to list other member companies’ listings on their own websites.

Until now member companies were allowed to advertise only their own listings on their respective websites.

CIREBA said the organization felt that this was an outdated practice and that the new feature will enable members to work together more efficiently. This type of sharing is also common in the United States where it has shown positive results, CIREBA said in a press release.

In Cayman, the advantage for the sellers is that their property can be listed on up to 33 additional real estate websites, broadening the exposure.

“One of my duties is to ensure that our members are consistently and effectively able to fulfill their fiduciary duty to their respective vendors,” said Jeanette Totten, president of CIREBA. “The creation of the ‘broker reciprocity’ feature within the [Multiple Listing System] strengthens this. This is a first for the Cayman Islands real estate industry and reflects a new level of exposure for our clients’ property listings.”

Certain terms and conditions apply to the new feature: Shared land and property listings must state “broker reciprocity” on them and the listing agent must give approval to other CIREBA members before publishing.

Broker reciprocity allows potential buyers to view more properties when visiting a CIREBA member’s website, which in turn means increased statistics for the real estate market as a whole.

“As a CIREBA broker-member myself, I cordially invite all of my fellow real estate brokers and agents to utilize this feature,” said Ms. Totten.