Cayman HospiceCare celebrated a long-awaited milestone Thursday evening, with the groundbreaking of the islands’ first, dedicated home for end-of-life care.

The four-bed respite facility and administrative offices, planned for completion next year, come as the result of extensive community support and one of the most successful private fundraising efforts in Cayman Islands history.

Over drinks at a pub in 2014, local marathon runner Derek Haines accepted a challenge to raise more than $1 million to construct the facility. Through six marathons across Europe, North America and the Caribbean, Mr. Haines far surpassed campaign expectations and raised $1.4 million.

The extensive donation pool will permit Cayman HospiceCare to offer its services free of charge at the facility. Housed adjacent to Coconut Joe’s on land donated by Dart Enterprises, the home will also operate rent-free.

