NEW: Arrest made in gas station robbery

A 32-year-old George Town man was arrested late Thursday in connection with a robbery at an Industrial Park gas station.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police said the suspect was arrested during police operations focused on solving two armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning at Esso stations in Industrial Park, George Town and on Shamrock Road in Red Bay.

According to witnesses, more than one robber was involved in the two gas station heists from earlier in the week.

Thursday’s arrest follows the jailing on Wednesday of a Bodden Town man in connection with two local store robberies.

In addition to the robbery arrests, police said 65 people were taken into custody during various operations across Grand Cayman Thursday on outstanding court warrants and other alleged criminal activities unrelated to the recent robberies.

The “high visibility” police patrols and road checks would continue into the weekend, Acting Police Commissioner Anthony Ennis said.

“[RCIPS] officers have been working hard and tirelessly to address all crimes and the fact is worth repeating that the prison is at full capacity,” Mr. Ennis said, presumably referring to Her Majesty’s Prison, Northward – the main adult male detention facility.

Overflow jail space for remand prisoners (those held awaiting trial) has been set up at the Fairbanks jail.