NEW: Couple tied up and robbed in home invasion

Armed men burst into a home in Patrick’s Island early Saturday morning, tied up the residents with duct tape and stole cash and valuables.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., three men, two carrying guns and one with a hammer, entered the home and threatened the occupants, a man and a woman.

The male resident was assaulted during the raid. Cash, jewelry and other valuables were taken.

One of the victims was able to free themselves and call police, after the intruders left.

The couple was traumatized but did not require medical attention, police said.

Armed officers and a senior investigating officer were sent to the scene.

According to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, “Officers were able to develop positive lines of inquiries that led to the recovery of items believed to have come from the victims’ residence at another George Town location.”

A 22-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of aiding and abetting a crime and is in police custody.

One of the males who entered the Patrick Island residence is described as 5 ft. 9-10 inches tall and slim-built, and the other two are described as 5 ft. 10-11 inches tall and also slim-built.

The investigations are been led by Detective Inspector Joseph Wright and the investigative team resourced by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Department and other key personnel.

Anyone with information should call George Town police station on 949-4222, the confidential tip line on 949-777 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 8400-8477 or online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.