NEW: Two injured in car accident

Two people were injured in a car accident on Shamrock Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash close to Agricola Drive, reported at 4:21 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening. The vehicles, a Honda Accord and a Honda Civic, were towed away from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact PC Orville Harris at the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222.