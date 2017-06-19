Weather system upgraded to Tropical Storm Bret

Heavy rain and strong winds that battered the Cayman Islands over the holiday weekend are expected to recede this week as a tropical weather system advances northward, threatening the Gulf Coast of the U.S.

A second southern system, however, was upgraded Monday afternoon to Tropical Storm Bret. The disturbance is currently threatening the northeastern coast of South America near Guyana and Venezuela.

The National Weather Service forecast model projects the storm to continue northwest through Tuesday and Wednesday toward the northeastern tip of Colombia.

The National Weather Service expects it to bring scattered showers to the Cayman Islands by Thursday evening.

Rough seas are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with wave heights reaching 5 to 7 feet.

A broad area of low pressure brought high winds and heavy rains to the islands over the last few days and a marine warning was still in place Monday.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft was dispatched Monday to investigate the first weather system in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center in Florida warned there was a high chance it could develop into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours.

Forecasters in Cayman said the islands were still experiencing windy conditions associated with that weather system, but they expect that to recede as it moves north.