Bodden Town Primary School held an awards ceremony Wednesday for students moving on to higher classes in September.

In the school’s assembly hall, teachers awarded students from Years 2 and 3 with certificates for their work in various subjects, such as mathematics, reading and writing, as well as for exemplary conduct, attendance, sports and music.

Year 3 student Camille Ferol made the principal’s honor roll for her above-average work, completing a high level of assignments, consistently completing homework, participating well in class, and for being a cooperative learner.

The event also featured students taking part in the welcoming introduction. Zachary Hydes, Nickoy Edwards and Jesaiah Ebanks performed the national song.

The government school term finishes on June 30 and the new term begins on Aug. 24.