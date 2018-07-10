A new Neighbourhood Watch has been set up in the Hopewell Drive area of Bodden Town.

Police Constable Clifford Garcia, Sergeant Cornelius Pompey and other RCIPS officers joined residents of Hopewell Drive, off Will T Drive, to launch the Neighbourhood Watch Scheme on Saturday.

“We should not be timid in our approach to fight crime in the area and to protect our neighborhood,” said Doss Solomon, a Hopewell Drive homeowner.

Mr. Solomon said he would do anything to protect his family and his neighborhood. He also shared with residents his approach to checking out strange cars in the neighborhood.

“We have to stay vigilant, [there is] nothing worse than working every day and someone comes to pick it out of your pockets,” he said.

“We have people coming in and moving out of the district very fast,” Sgt. Pompey told residents. “We want to know who lives where … this is not getting into your personal business but in order to make you feel more safe in your community,” he said.

“When you are at home, be alert to what’s going on in your own neighborhood both day and night,” he added.

Bodden Town East MLA Chris Saunders attended the meeting. He spoke about installing a CCTV system, speed bumps and enhanced lighting and converting the main road from Savannah Meadows, through to the Bodden Town Primary school, into a 30 mph zone.

To set up a Neighbourhood Watch with police, interested persons may contact the Bodden Town Police Station and speak with any community beat officer.