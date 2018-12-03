Primary Football League finals set for this weekend

The 2018 CUC Primary Football League and CUC Girls’ Primary Football League semifinals concluded Saturday at the Annex Field in the Under 9 and Under 11 Champions and Consolation Cups.

The six finals and two third-place games are set for this Saturday at the Annex Field.

GPFL Consolation Cup

In one of the day’s most competitive games, Bodden Town Primary punched their ticket for the final after overcoming St. Ignatius Catholic 1-0 in a tense penalty shootout. Following a goalless 40 minutes and two five minute extra time periods, Bodden Town’s goalkeeper made two magnificent saves during the penalty shoot-out to send her school through to the final.

Bodden Town Primary will face South Sound Schools in the final after South Sound Schools were 2-0 victors in their semifinal encounter against George Town Primary. A goal apiece from Harper Nelson in the 27th minute and Milanna Lamontagne in the 31st minute were enough to see off a very competitive and determined George Town Primary outfit.

GPFL Champions Cup

Defending 2017 GPFL Champions Cup champions Cayman Prep will face defending 2017 Consolation Cup champions Savannah Primary in Saturday’s final.

Cayman Prep were 4-0 victors over Cayman International School thanks to a double from Milly Hoffman in the 4th and 39th minutes, and a goal each from Jasmine Woodford in the 30th minute and Olivia Thorpe in the 34th minute.

Savannah Primary’s Rhian Best scored in the final minute of extra time to give them the edge over Sir John A. Cumber Primary in a very close and thrilling 1-0 game.

In the third-place game, Cayman International School will play Sir John A. Cumber Primary.

PFL Under 9 Consolation Cup

George Town Primary secured their spot in the final with a 2-0 victory over NorthEast Schools thanks to strikes from Chico Boothe in the 18th minute and James Whittaker in the 37th minute.

George Town Primary will meet defending Under 9 Consolation Cup champions Triple C, who won by forfeit over Bodden Town Primary, who were unfortunately not able to field a team.

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup

Cayman Prep 9A defeated Red Bay Primary 2-0 with goals from Tom Rees in the 21st minute and Noah Mitten in the 34th minute. In the second semifinal, defending 2017 Under 9 Champions Cup champions Cayman International School 9Blue slipped by South Sound Schools 1-0 thanks to a solitary strike from Ben Lyne in the 25th minute.

Cayman Prep 9A will face Cayman International 9Blue in this Saturday’s final, while Red Bay Primary will play South Sound Schools for third place.

PFL Under 11 Consolation Cup

George Town Primary secured a spot in the final with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Bodden Town Primary.

In Saturday’s final, George Town Primary will meet defending 2017 Under 11 Consolation Cup champions Triple C, who defeated NorthEast Schools 4-0 (respect rule observed).

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup

The 2018 Under 11 Champions Cup final and third place games will mirror those of 2017 as defending champions Cayman Prep will again face Cayman International School 11White for the Under 11 title and Red Bay Primary will play St. Ignatius Catholic for third place.

Cayman Prep defeated Red Bay Primary 2-0 with danger man Jaxon Cover scoring in the 2nd minute and Harry Narborough sealing the victory as early as the 13th minute.

Cayman International School 11white scored a last minute penalty to squeeze by St. Ignatius Catholic 2-1. St. Ignatius took the lead through a Charlie Makin strike in the 12th minute, but goals from Cayman International School’s Chaz Ruddick in the 46th minute and a penalty by Danny Lyne in the 52nd minute were enough to set-up a rematch with Cayman Prep.

In the third place game, Red Bay Primary will play St. Ignatius Catholic.