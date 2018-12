Saddened to read of the passing of Brian Uzzell. I have fond memories of my dealings with him in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, mainly in relation to the local road running scene.

He was always very approachable and seemed to go out of his way for all of those he met. Quite a character, at a time when Cayman had more than its fair share of those.

May he rest in peace.

Mike Spragg