Letter: Remembering Arthur Hunter

The Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) and the entire legal fraternity is deeply saddened following the death of Arthur Hunter, OBE, on Nov. 21.

CILPA would like to take this opportunity to recognize Mr. Hunter’s commitment to the Cayman Islands legal profession.

A pioneer of the industry in Cayman, Mr. Hunter worked tirelessly throughout his career in establishing Cayman as the thriving international financial centre it is today. Mr. Hunter was a well-known and loved member of the legal profession and of the community.

Mr. Hunter worked closely with his father, establishing the law partnership of Hunter & Hunter. He was also an active Rotarian and a founder of the Cayman Islands Law Society.

His legacy continues, not only through Cayman’s prosperous legal profession which he founded, but with his son Bryan Hunter following in his footsteps as a well-known member of the legal profession in his own right.

CILPA would like to express condolences to his family, friends and those who had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Hunter.

The Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association